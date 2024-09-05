It’s hard luck for the makers of the Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt starrer Double Ismart. While the actioner was released to the theatres on August 15 with many expectations, it was a massive box office failure. If that was not enough, the latest development suggests that the makers have suffered a loss of a whopping 40 crore.

Talking about the same, according to a news report in Track Tollywood, Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy had bought rights for Double Ismart for a humongous figure. But ever since the Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt starrer tanked severely at the box office, the producer faced a loss of 40 crore. Reddy had gone for his film release in the Andhra Pradesh and Nizam region with only the ceded rights sold to the third party. The buyers for the ceded areas, too, need to be compensated now after the poor box office performance of Double Ismart.

The report mentioned that Double Ismart’s theatrical rights were bought by Niranjan Reddy for 54 crore. Out of this, the NRA (Non-Refundable Advance) was approximately 50 crore. This led to a grave 40 crore loss for producer Niranjan Reddy. With this, Reddy also seems to have lost almost 74% of his money. Now, all eyes are on how Double Ismart director Puri Jagannadh compensates the producer and the third-party buyers for the ceded areas.

Meanwhile, talking about Double Ismart, the Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt starrer turned out to be one of the biggest flops of Tollywood in recent times. It wrapped up within 10 days of its release with a worldwide collection of less than 25 crore. Within the end days of its theatrical run, the movie was earning only 10 lakhs each day. For the unversed, the film was a sequel to the 2019 film ISmart Shankar, which also starred Ram Pothineni in the lead role. The expectations from Double Ismart were high since the OG movie was a massive success at the box office. Besides Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt, Double Ismart also stars Ali and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

