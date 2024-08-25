Double iSmart At The Worldwide Box Office (10 Days): Ram Pothineni's Film Is A Mega Disaster, To Wrap Up Its Run Below 25 Crores Gross

Ram Pothineni’s much-awaited sequel, Double iSmart, has failed to create ripples at the worldwide box office. In fact, it has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters for Tollywood in recent times, and soon, it’ll be wrapping up its dismal run. As per the latest update, the film is earning in the range of 10 lakh each day, hinting at ending the theatrical run very soon. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the film is a sequel to iSmart Shankar, which was released in 2019. The predecessor witnessed mixed reception from critics but at the box office, it became a huge success. Considering the glory of the first installment, the expectations were really high for the sequel, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a big failure.

After an underwhelming start, Double iSmart failed to show any growth over the extended opening weekend. As critics’ reactions and the audience feedback were negative, the film didn’t gather any momentum. As a result, in the first 10 days, it has earned just 14.60 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it has earned 17.22 crores gross. In the overseas market, too, the film is a complete washout with just 2.70 crores gross coming in.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the total collection at the worldwide box office stands at just 19.92 crores gross. Considering the poor pace, Double iSmart is expected to end its run very soon, and it will fail to even reach the 25 crore mark in its lifetime run.

Reportedly, Double iSmart is made on a budget of 90 crores, and as we can see, it will fail to recover the cost by a big margin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Khel Khel Mein At The Worldwide Box Office (10 Days): Akshay Kumar-Led Comedy Drama To End Its Disastrous Run By Staying Below The 50 Crore Mark?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News