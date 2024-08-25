Out of three big Bollywood Independence Day releases, only Stree 2 has turned out to be a winner by surpassing all the expectations. In fact, the film is writing history by achieving some phenomenal milestones. On the other hand, the other two releases, John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, have tanked miserably at the worldwide box office. Speaking about Akshay’s film, it has turned out to be a big disaster and is yet to reach the 50 crore mark globally. Keep reading to know more!

This is not the first time Akshay Kumar has come up with a big film on Independence Day. He enjoys an impressive track record with his films released on this auspicious occasion. Unfortunately, his film failed to create any impact at ticket windows this time as it has been severely damaged by the storm of Stree 2.

With good growth yesterday, Khel Khel Mein pushed its 10-day total at the Indian box office to 23 crores net. Including taxes, the film has earned 27.14 crores gross so far. In the overseas market, too, it has performed very poorly and has earned 7 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the collection at the worldwide box office stands at just 34.14 crores gross.

Khel Khel Mein will register growth today, and even on Tuesday, it will try to take advantage of the Dahi Handi holiday. Still, it might struggle to reach 50 crores in the lifetime run as the collection fell below the 1 crore mark on the second Friday. So, it’s another big setback for Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, and it also stars Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kanguva Box Office: Suriya Escapes A Deadly Battle With Rajinikanth & Secures A Solo Release, All Thanks To Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News