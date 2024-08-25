Stree 2 has finally crossed the 500 crore mark worldwide and has reached 360 crore in India. The film has performed phenomenally well in 10 days at the box office and has crossed many records. The horror comedy clashed at the box office with Khel Khel Mein & Vedaa.

However, despite the Independence Day clash, Amar Kaushik’s film emerged as a winner. In fact, the film turned out to be the biggest Independence Day Opener ever, beating Gadar 2.

Stree 2 also turned out to be the highest-grossing horror comedy ever, setting records at the box office for the next horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the last ten days, the film has broken a box office record every single day.

Day 1 – 2nd Biggest Hindi Opener

With 9.40 crore paid previews, the horror comedy surpassed the 11-year-old record by Chennai Express, which collected 6.35 crore from paid previews. On day 1, the film earned 54.40 crore, taking the opening day total to 64.80 crore, staying at number 2 opener, behind Jawan at 1!

Day 2 – 6th 100 Crore Film

Adding 35.30 crore, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s film took the total to 100.10 crore and became the sixth Bollywood film to enter the 100 crore club in two days after Jawan, Pathaan, KGF: Chapter 2, Tiger 3, and Animal.

Day 3 – Sixth Bith highest Day 3

On the third day, Stree 2 earned 45.70 crore at the box office bringing sixth highest day 3 collection at the box office after Jawan, Animal, Gadar 2, Sanju and Baahubali 2.

Day 4: Fourth Fastest 200 Crore Film

On the fourth day with 58.20 crore, the horror comedy took the total to 204 crore making an entry to the 200 crore club and the fastest after Jawan, Pathaan & Animal!

Day 5: Fourth Biggest Day 5

On the fifth day the film earned 38.50 crore and taking the total to 242.50 crore it was the fourth biggest day 5 collection after Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Sultan.

Day 6: Fourth Biggest Day 6

On the sixth day, after a collection of 26.80 crore, the film took the total to 269.30 crore, crossing the 250 crore mark fastest after Gadar 2, Animal, and Baahubali 2.

Day 7: Fastest 400 Crore Worldwide

On the seventh day, Stree 2 hit a milestone collecting 400 crore worldwide and became the fastest Bollywood film to touch the landmark in only 7 days!

Day 8: Highest-Grossing Hindi Film of 2024

On the eighth the day, the film stood at 308 crore with 18.20 crore on Thursday. It became the fourth fastest 300 crore film. But a bigger landmark arrived while it surpassed Kalki 2898 AD’s 295 crore becoming the highest grossing Hindi Film of 2024.

Day 9: 6 Million Ticket Sales!

On the ninth day, the film touched the 6 million ticket sales record, beating Tiger 3’s ticket sales.

Day 10: 500 crore Worldwide

On the tenth day, bringing 33.80 crore, taking the total to 360.90 crore in India. However, it crossed the 500 crore worldwide and became the 14th Bollywood film to touch the mark.

