It’s been ten days, and Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 refuses to slow down at the box office. The horror comedy flick has officially entered the 500 crore club. That’s not it! It has also surpassed a Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan biggie with its humungous worldwide collections. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The Stree sequel was released worldwide on August 15, 2024. Despite the language barrier, it was among the weekend top 10 in international circuits like North America. As far as India is concerned, Amar Kaushik’s directorial dominates the screen with an unbeatable from Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

Stree 2 Worldwide Collections

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led sequel was expected to achieve milestones at the box office. But it has been witnessing a spectacular run, way ahead of projections. On day 10, Stree 2 made collections of 360.90 crores net, about 425.86 crores in gross earnings.

Additionally, 78.50 crores were garnered from the overseas markets. The worldwide collections of Stree 2 after the second Saturday stand at 504.36 crores.

Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao surpass Salman Khan

With its entry into the 500 crore club, Stree 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which earned 472.77 crores globally. In the coming days, it will be competing against Tiger Zinda Hai (562.12 crores gross), although that feat is pretty far as of now.

Also beats Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 biggie

On the other hand, it has also surpassed the worldwide earnings of Shah Rukh Khan led Dunki with 470.60 crores. This is yet another mark, one did not expect the horror-comedy flick would achieve, that too within a span of only 10 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Box Office: Stree 2 Creates History By Showing A Monstrous 75% Jump To Register The Highest Collection Ever On Second Saturday, Beats Animal’s 32.47 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News