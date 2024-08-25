Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has emerged as a big winner at the Indian box office and has already achieved several important milestones. Yesterday, by showing enormous growth, the film registered the highest collection for a Hindi film on the second Saturday, and it’s just a couple of days away from entering the 400 crore club. Amid this, it has already raked in heavy returns. Keep reading to know more!

The Amar Kaushik directorial has surprised everyone with its performance and it has destroyed several pre-existing records. What’s more exciting and commendable fact is that unlike event films, this sequel is made on a moderate budget. Against this moderate budget, it has made impressive returns so far and it won’t stop minting more moolah anytime soon.

With a massive jump yesterday, Stree 2 has amassed a total collection of 360.90 crores at the Indian box office in just 10 days. Considering the reported budget of 60 crores, it has fetched an ROI (return on investment) of 300.90 crores. Calculated further, the film is enjoying 501.50% returns, becoming the first Bollywood/Hindi film to hit the 500% returns through domestic run.

For those who don’t know, Stree (2018) was made at a cost of just 20 crores. Against this budget, it amassed a huge 129.67 crores, yielding 109.67 crores returns. Calculated further, it stands at 548.35% returns. To cross this, Stree 2 needs to earn 390 crores as it will fetch 550% returns.

Considering the crazy trend today, Stree 2 is expected to score another 30 crores+ day, taking the total collection to 390 crores+. So, the film is all set to surpass its predecessor today itself in terms of Indian box office returns.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Stree 2 Creates History By Showing A Monstrous 75% Jump To Register The Highest Collection Ever On Second Saturday, Beats Animal’s 32.47 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News