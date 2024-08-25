Sony Affirm’s faith-based film The Forge had a decent start at the domestic box office. The Kendrick Brothers spinoff to the surprise 2015 hit debuted alongside two new releases, Blink Twice and The Crow.

While the MGM studios Blink Twice and Lionsgate The Crow, with a production budget of $20 million and $50 million earned slightly higher, none of the two entries will recoup their big budgets this opening weekend. On the other hand, the Forge is on track to recoup the $5 million budget in the opening weekend despite a slow start at the domestic box office.

The Forge is the long-awaited spinoff of the 2015 success War Room, which opened to $11.3M and made close to $68M at the domestic box office. The Forge follows Isiah, who, after graduating from high school, is forced to start making better life decisions after not having any plans for his future.

According to the deadline, after garnering some rave reviews, The Forge took in $2.4 million in the opening day and is projected to earn $6.4 million in the opening weekend. The faith-based film also managed to crack the top five spot at the domestic box office, landing the fifth spot behind Blink Twice, which took in $2.8 million on the opening day and is eyeing over $7 million in its first-weekend outing.

However, the old entries retained the top three spots. Deadpool and Wolverine, Alien Romulus, and It Ends With Us topped the charts, earning more than the new films.

