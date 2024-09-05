Double iSmart Is Now On OTT: Here's Where To Watch This Ram Pothineni's Action Entertainer

Today, Amazon Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere date of the Telugu action sci-fi action entertainer Double iSmart, starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Yes, the film is out on OTT just four weeks after its theatrical run, and it’s now available to stream in the comfort of your home.

Puri Jagannadh, under the banner of Puri Connects, wrote, directed, and produced the film. It features an eclectic ensemble cast that includes Sayaji Shinde, Kavya Thapar, and Bani J in pivotal roles. The film was released on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day (August 15), and it’s a sequel to 2019’s blockbuster, iSmart Shankar.

Starting today, Double iSmart is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The action sci-fi thriller marks the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/year.

Diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, international drug lord Big Bull (played by Sanjay Dutt) faces a setback to his plans of disrupting the peace in India and triggering a civil war. Determined to fulfill his desire and expand his illicit empire, he resorts to a radical experiment by transferring his memories into a charismatic local thug, Shankar (Ram Pothineni). But unbeknownst to them, Shankar has his own vendetta against Big Bull. The lines between destruction and retribution blur as their memories overlap, causing a showdown none could have imagined.

Enjoy Double iSmart now on Amazon Prime Video.

