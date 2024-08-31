Ever since it was announced that Wizards of Waverly Place would be getting a sequel series, Disney fans could not contain their excitement. Titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the show is now all geared up for its release on both cable and streaming.

The show marks the return of David Henrie as Justin Russo, the former wizard who is now grown up and has a family to look after. However, he is drawn back to the world of magic when his sister Alex Russo, played by Selena Gomez, arrives seeking his help.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Cable and Streaming Release Date

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is slated to premiere on Disney Channel on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, just in time for Halloween. Two episodes of the show will be aired on the premiere day. For streaming, the series will release eight episodes simultaneously the very next day on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand.

Following the television premiere, two more episodes, including a Halloween special, will be aired on Disney Channel on Wednesday, October 30th. The show will then shift to the Friday slot, broadcasting two episodes weekly at 8:00 pm, starting from November 8th. Disney alums Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel will serve as directors on the first season.

The Series Continues the Story of Wizards of Waverly Place

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is both a spin-off and sequel to the teen sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired between 2007 and 2012. The show follows the life of Justin Russo, over a decade after the events of the original show’s finale. He now spends his life as a common man with his wife and children.

As per the official description, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman, and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

Apart from David Henrie, the series regulars include Mimi Gianopulos as Giada, Justin’s wife; Alkaio Thiele as Roman, Justin’s oldest son; Max Matenko as Milo, Justin’s youngest son; Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, a young wizard; and Taylor Cora as Winter, Billie’s best friend. Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo as a guest star in the pilot episode. Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise will also be seen making guest appearances as Theresa and Jerry Russo from the original series.

