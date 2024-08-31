While House of the Dragon Season 1 received positive reviews unanimously, Season 2 did not live up to some fans’ expectations. Viewers were disappointed to see the series making several changes from its source material, George R. R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood.

Martin himself has earlier hinted that he does not quite like the portrayal of some of the events of his book in the television adaptation. The author has now explicitly confirmed that he has a few issues with House of the Dragon.

George R.R. Martin Says He Will Explain What Went Wrong with House of the Dragon

Martin took to his personal blog, titled Not a Blog, on Friday, where he announced that he would be getting into the details of everything that has gone wrong with House of the Dragon. The author wrote, “I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will. Not today, though.”

This isn’t the first time that Martin has spoken against the adaptation of his book. When the second season of House of the Dragon was still airing new episodes in July, the author expressed his dissatisfaction with the representation of the Blood & Cheese storyline in the show. He also criticized the use of the wrong Targaryen sigil in the series.

However, at the same time, Martin has appreciated some aspects of the show as well, especially the cast’s performances. He previously praised the dragon battle scene in season 2, episode 4, writing, “Has there ever been a dragon battle to match it? I seem to recall that ‘Reign of Fire’ had a few scenes where a dozen dragons were wheeling through the skies. So, okay, maybe that was a bigger scene, with more dragons on screen…but a better battle? I don’t think so. Our guys knocked this one out of the castle.”

Martin is an executive producer on House of the Dragon and is also credited as a creator since the show is based on his work. The HBO series concluded its second season at the beginning of August and might take two years to return with its third season.

Must Read: Pacific Rim: Guillermo Del Toro’s Film Universe Starring Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba Expands With A New Prequel Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News