Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad is performing brilliantly with its re-release, having already matched the performance of the original run within a week. Today, on the occasion of National Cinema Day, the film has witnessed a major boost in advance booking. As of 11:05 am IST, it is selling around 6.45k tickets every hour through BookMyShow. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the 2018 folk horror film shot to fame in the last couple of years due to surge of OTT, and has built a good following for itself among Bollywood horror films. Due to this, it is enjoying superb trending during its re-run. Today, with discount rates coming into play, the film has done well in pre-sales, especially among big cities.

Before the first show started today, Tumbbad registered around 55% filling fast shows, including houseful shows at selected locations in Mumbai. Of the total 270 shows, around 148 were filling fast, including some houseful boards. In Delhi-NCR, the show count is around 260, and out of this, around 171 or 66% of shows were filling fast and houseful before the first show started today.

In Bengaluru, too, Tumbbad re-release is on a rampage mode, with around 62% of shows filling fast, including houseful shows. The scenario is similar in other major centers across the country. This clearly hints at a massive jump today.

Meanwhile, the makers recently announced a sequel to Tumbbad. Considering such an appreciation after six years, the box office potential of Tumbbad 2 looks huge and whenever it releases, it has the capability to surprise everyone big time.

Apart from Sohum Shah, it also stars Harsh K, Jyoti Malshe, Rudra Soni, and others in key roles.

