National Cinema Day was celebrated in India on September 20, 2024, and benefitted releases in all languages. As for the Hindi box office, Yudhra, along with Stree 2 and Tumbbad re-release, enjoyed earth-shattering ticket sales of over 10.50 lakhs. If that’s not enough, the combined total was almost 426% higher than Veer Zara, The Buckingham Murders, and other releases. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Tickets were being sold at only Rs 99 on National Cinema Day, which took place on Friday. Khel Khel Mein, officially a box office dud, also witnessed a revival with improved ticket sales. On the other hand, Stree 2 was expected to dominate the ticket windows, but Yudhra turned out to be the real surprise!

Top 3 ticket sales on National Cinema Day 2024

As per Pinkvilla, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 conquered the throne with footfalls of a whopping 4.75 lakhs on the sixth Friday. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan gave tough competition to the horror-comedy flick as it registered ticket sales of 4.40 lakhs on its opening day.