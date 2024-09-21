National Cinema Day was celebrated in India on September 20, 2024, and benefitted releases in all languages. As for the Hindi box office, Yudhra, along with Stree 2 and Tumbbad re-release, enjoyed earth-shattering ticket sales of over 10.50 lakhs. If that’s not enough, the combined total was almost 426% higher than Veer Zara, The Buckingham Murders, and other releases. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.
Tickets were being sold at only Rs 99 on National Cinema Day, which took place on Friday. Khel Khel Mein, officially a box office dud, also witnessed a revival with improved ticket sales. On the other hand, Stree 2 was expected to dominate the ticket windows, but Yudhra turned out to be the real surprise!
Top 3 ticket sales on National Cinema Day 2024
As per Pinkvilla, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 conquered the throne with footfalls of a whopping 4.75 lakhs on the sixth Friday. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan gave tough competition to the horror-comedy flick as it registered ticket sales of 4.40 lakhs on its opening day.
On the third spot is Tumbbad re-release, which continues its glorious comeback in theatres. It scored admits of 2.70 lakhs on its second Friday.
All in all, Yudhra, Stree 2, and Tumbbad made combined ticket sales of 11.85 lakhs on National Cinema Day 2024.
Other Hindi releases
Hindi films contributed to a total of 14.1 lakh ticket sales on National Cinema Day. Here’s a breakup of the remaining admissions:
- Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam: 1 lakh
- The Buckingham Murders: 40,000
- The GOAT (Hindi): 45,000
- Veer Zaara + Khel Khel Mein: 40,000
Total: 2.25 lakh
Tumbbad, Yudhra & Stree 2 contributed to 84% footfalls
With combined collections of 11.85 lakhs, the top 3 films contributed to almost 84% of the ticket sales at the Hindi box office. When calculated, this is almost 426% higher sales than The Buckingham Murders, Veer Zaara, and other Hindi releases.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
