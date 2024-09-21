Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah, has turned out to be a big winner at the Indian box office with its re-release. In the opening week itself, it almost matched the performance of the original run, and yesterday, with National Cinema Day coming into play, the film raked in superb numbers. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 8!

With the goodwill developed over the years and a smart marketing strategy, the 2018 Bollywood folk horror film has struck gold at ticket windows. Released on September 13, the film earned an impressive 13.44 crores during its first week, which was almost similar to the lifetime collection of its original run, 13.48 crores. On the second Friday, the figure of 13.48 crores was crossed.

Tumbbad re-release did a business of 1.33 crores on Thursday, and yesterday, it jumped by 128.57% to earn 3.04 crores, taking the 8-day total to 16.48 crores net at the Indian box office. With 3.04 crores, it also registered the highest single-day collection ever for the film.

Including the initial collection, Tumbbad’s total at the Indian box office now stands at 29.96 crores, which makes it a theatrical winner. For those who don’t know, the film was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crores. So, if we compare this to the updated collection, the film now enjoys an ROI (return on investment) of 14.96 crores. Calculated further, it equals 99.73% returns.

Today, Tumbbad will hit 100% returns, which technically makes it a hit at the Indian box office. Considering the lack of major releases, the film is expected to stay strong over the next few days.

(Please note that here, we’re considering the film’s budget, which was reported in 2018. It doesn’t include the marketing cost of re-release)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

