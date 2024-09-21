The Greatest Of All Time is achieving milestones in the overseas circuit. Thalapathy Vijay starrer recently left behind Jailer to become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film at the worldwide box office. But there’s another big contender in among the overall Indian grossers in the international market. Scroll below for the interesting updates!

Worldwide Box Office Collection

In 15 days, The Greatest of All Time had minted 236.57 crores net in India, which is around 279.15 crores in gross earnings. The GOAT also added 152 crores gross from the overseas markets, taking the worldwide total to 431.15 crores gross.

The GOAT Box Office Collection (Singapore)

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is the fifth highest-grossing Indian film in Singapore with box office collections of S$1.85 million (INR 11.96 crores) in 15 days. It has left behind Jailer, Master, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Mersal, and Bigil to achieve the milestone. But there's a long way to go as Rajinikanth's holds the #1 spot with a staggering S$2.5 million (Rs 16.17 crores) earnings.