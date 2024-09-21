The Greatest Of All Time is achieving milestones in the overseas circuit. Thalapathy Vijay starrer recently left behind Jailer to become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film at the worldwide box office. But there’s another big contender in among the overall Indian grossers in the international market. Scroll below for the interesting updates!
Worldwide Box Office Collection
In 15 days, The Greatest of All Time had minted 236.57 crores net in India, which is around 279.15 crores in gross earnings. The GOAT also added 152 crores gross from the overseas markets, taking the worldwide total to 431.15 crores gross.
The GOAT Box Office Collection (Singapore)
Thalapathy Vijay starrer is the fifth highest-grossing Indian film in Singapore with box office collections of S$1.85 million (INR 11.96 crores) in 15 days. It has left behind Jailer, Master, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Mersal, and Bigil The Greatest Of All Time At The Worldwide Box Office (4 Days): Beats Bigil To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Film Of Thalapathy Vijay, Just 3.06 Crores Away From Varisu!to achieve the milestone. But there’s a long way to go as Rajinikanth’s holds the #1 spot with a staggering S$2.5 million (Rs 16.17 crores) earnings.
Take a look at the top 5 Indian grossers in Singapore below:
- Ethiran: S$2.5 million (INR 16.17 crores)
- Ponniyin Selvan: S$2.25M (INR 14.55 crores)
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: S$2.15M (INR 13.99 crores)
- Leo: S$2.06M (INR 13.65 crores)
- The Greatest Of All Time (15 days): S$1.85M (INR 11.96 crores)
Inches away from Thalapathy Vijay’s own Leo
The Greatest Of All Time only needs 1.69 crores more to surpass the lifetime earnings of Leo. That mark should ideally be achieved with a jump on the weekend!
Needs 4 crores+ to beat Ethiran
The GOAT needs almost 35% higher earnings to beat the lifetime collections of Rajinikanth’s Enthiran in Singapore. That looks like a difficult feat as Thalapathy Vijay’s biggie has majorly slowed down in the overseas markets. But it will be interesting to see where it eventually lands among top 5 Indian grossers in SG.
