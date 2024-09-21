Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jasmin Bhasin‘s Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, aka Ardaas 3, is enjoying a smooth ride at the Indian box office. Released last Friday, it is holding on well, and soon, it’ll be earning double the reported budget of the film. Yesterday, it entered the second week, and usually, films dip on their second Friday, but here, the latest Punjabi release has witnessed a healthy jump at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report about the 8-day collection!

The Punjabi drama, written and directed by Gippy Grewal, was released on September 13. It was welcomed with mostly positive reviews, and word-of-mouth has been decent. Along with these favoring factors, the film is enjoying the backing of a successful Ardaas franchise. As a result, the threequel has already turned out to be a success at the Indian box office.

For those who don’t know, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di started its theatrical journey with 0.95 crore. On day 2, it saw a good jump and raked in 1.50 crores, as per Sacnilk. Again, on the first Sunday, it earned 2.05 crores, thus closing the opening weekend at 4.50 crores. On day 4 and day 5, it remained steady, earning 0.75 and 0.70 crore, respectively. On day 6 and day 7, it added another 0.65 crore and 0.55 crore, respectively, taking the opening week collection to 7.15 crores at the Indian box office.

After earning 0.55 crore on Thursday, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di was expected to dip further, but it grew by 36.36% and earned 0.75 crore, taking the total to 7.90 crores. Apart from positive word-of-mouth, National Cinema Day played an important role yesterday in attracting footfalls. Today, being Saturday, the film is expected to rise above the 1 crore mark. Let’s see if it happens or not.

Meanwhile, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is already a successful venture at the Indian box office. Against a reported budget of just 5 crores, it has earned 7.90 crores in India, which yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 2.90 crores. Calculated further, it equals 58% returns.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Devara Box Office: Needs To Earn 137% Higher Collection Than Jr NTR’s Biggest Solo Grosser To Achieve Breakeven Globally?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News