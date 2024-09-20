Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time may be witnessing roadblocks in India but continues its good run in the overseas market. It has now debuted among the top 10 highest Indian footfalls in Saudi Arabia. There’s a long way to go in theatres worldwide but unfortunately, it won’t be able to beat Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan reigning at #1 spot. Scroll below for the latest box office updates on The GOAT.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

In the last 15 days, The Greatest Of All Time has clocked global box office collections of 431.15 crores gross. This includes 152 crores gross alone from overseas markets like North America, the United Kingdom, and the Gulf. The film is now pacing towards the 450 crore mark, and hopefully, that milestone will be unlocked before the end of this weekend.

Debuts among Top 10 Indian footfalls in Saudi Arabia

As per Nishit Shaw, Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time now ranks at the #10 spot with ticket sales of 34,800 in 14 days in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). These are some impressive numbers, as many other biggies like Animal and Manujmmel Boys have brought in slightly higher in their lifetime run in the overseas market.

Take a look at the top 10 highest Indian footfalls in KSA below:

Jawan: 292,000 Pathaan: 171,000 Dunki: 74,000 Tiger 3: 64,000 Leo: 61,500 Jailer: 49,000 KGF Chapter 2: 48,000 Animal: 46,000 Manujmmel Boys: 40,000 The Greatest Of All Time: 34,800

The GOAT has a chance to beat the ticket sales of Manjummel Boys in Saudi Arabia if it continues its strong hold in theatres. The current difference is 5,200, which should ideally be crossed in its lifetime.

Jawan is next to impossible!

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan conquers the throne with almost 739% higher footfalls than The GOAT. Unfortunately, Thalapathy Vijay starrer is unlikely to enter the top 5, let alone compete for the #1 spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 7: Another Winning Inning With Almost 80% Returns, Achieves Its OG Lifetime Total In A Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News