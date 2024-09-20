The Tumbbad re-release is surpassing expectations at the box office with every passing day. Who would have imagined a film that flopped in 2018 would add 10% returns to its kitty on each new day of its re-run? Sohum Shah’s directorial passes day 7 with flying colors. Below are the latest updates you need!

It is safe to say that the folk horror film is performing better than most other re-releases at the Hindi box office, including Veer Zara and Laila Majnu. In fact, Sohum Shah starrer is bringing in better collections than Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s latest release, The Buckingham Murders. It is only below Stree 2, which continues its record-breaking spree in the sixth week.

Box Office Collection Day 7

The official numbers are out, and Tumbbad made box office collections of 1.33 crores on day 7 of its re-release. This is a slight drop of only 6% compared to 1.42 crores earned on Wednesday. It is also to be noted that these are the lowest figures the film has witnessed since its big release on September 13, 2024.

Take a look at the day-wise collections of Tumbbad re-release below:

Day 1: 1.65 crores

Day 2: 2.65 crores

Day 3: 3.04 crores

Day 4: 1.69 crores

Day 5: 1.66 crores

Day 6: 1.42 crores

Day 7: 1.33 crores

The overall collections after day 7 now stand at 13.44 crores.

Almost earns as much as the OG run

As it completes a week at the box office, the re-release has earned almost as much as the lifetime earnings of the OG run. Tumbbad had made 13.48 crores back in 2018. Combining both runs, the cumulative total comes to 26.92 crores.

Return on investment

Tumbbad was made on a budget of 15 crores, which brings the returns to 11.92 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 79%.

The film is enjoying impressive occupancy today, courtesy of National Cinema Day. Another huge day is on the cards!

