All of a sudden, Singham Again has become the talk of the town, all thanks to a rumored cameo of Salman Khan. If reports are to be believed, the Bollywood superstar will be making a cameo appearance in the Cop Universe biggie backed by Ajay Devgn. While such reports about the blockbuster cameo aren’t officially confirmed, the anticipation of watching Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey alongside Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba has already hit the peak. With this, the box office potential of the film has increased tremendously!

The upcoming Singham threequel brings back the blockbuster duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. As Singham is a brand in itself, the film is expected to have a blast during its theatrical run. Now, with Salman Khan’s rumored addition, the sky is the limit for the film. Fans have always been craving to see Salman’s Chulbul Pandey joining Shetty’s Cop Universe. So, just imagine the madness that would erupt when the rumored cameo actually turns out to be true.

Singham Again is a perfect masala mass entertainer, and being a front-loaded affair, it is going to explode like anything at the Indian box office. And if Salman Khan really becomes a part of the film, wild reactions from fans will break the internet, leading to a tsunami of footfalls on the opening day. In that case, it aims to knock down Stree 2’s day 1 collection of 64.80 crores (including paid previews). But wait, this achievement comes with one major condition.

As we all know, both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are at loggerheads this Diwali, but there’s still a hope that the makers of both biggies would sort it out between themselves, and both films would get a solo release. With a solo release in hand, the Ajay Devgn starrer will enjoy a massive screen count in the Hindi belt, and once that happens, Stree 2’s opening day will be in danger.

However, in the case of a clash, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, being a big franchise film, will definitely eat up Singham Again’s screen count, eventually leading to a big dent in the latter’s opening day. So, it’ll keep Stree 2’s opening day safe.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

