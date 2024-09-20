Devara, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, is touted to be the next big thing from Tollywood. It is being projected as a big pan-India project, and expectations are really high, especially considering NTR’s RRR was a global phenomenon. The promotions are happening in full swing, and looking at ground-level buzz, the buyers have happily invested a solid amount in exchange for theatrical rights. Can you guess how much the film needs to earn to achieve breakeven at the worldwide box office? Scroll below to learn about it!

After RRR, NTR’s fame went to the next level. His popularity has increased immensely internationally, apart from India. Considering such an on-ground craze for the actor and his upcoming film, buyers have banked a hefty amount and are confident about the film’s success. Now, as per Andhra Box Office, the revised value of the biggie’s theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined is placed at 113 crores share.

In Karnataka, Devara’s breakeven point is 15 crores share. In Tamil Nadu, theatrical rights are valued at a share of 6 crores. In Kerala, the breakeven is at 0.5 crore share, while in the Hindi belt, it is just 15 crore share. In overseas, the film will achieve breakeven after earning a share of 26 crores.

Including everything, it is learned that Devara will need to earn a share of 180 crores to achieve breakeven. This means that the magnum opus will need to do business of around 360 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It isn’t a big target to achieve if the content is good. Let’s see how it turns out to be during the theatrical run from September 27 onwards.

For those who don’t know, Jr NTR‘s highest solo grosser is Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), which did a business of 160 crores gross globally. If we compare to this, Devara needs to make a 137.5% higher collection than NTR’s highest solo grosser.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Veer Zaara Re-Release Box Office (Worldwide): Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta’s Cult Is Now A Part Of 100 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News