Devara, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, is in its final stage of the countdown, as it is just seven days away from hitting theatres. The anticipation is high, and fans are eagerly waiting for NTR’s return to the big screen after the thunderous success of RRR. The film carries immense potential, and the stage is already set for a big blast at the box office on September 27.

For those who don’t know, this upcoming Tollywood action entertainer marks the reunion of director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR after an 8-year gap. The duo previously worked together on Janatha Garage, which was released in 2016. It received a mixed response from critics but was a big theatrical success. Considering this track record of success and also the halo effect of RRR’s success, expectations from the duo are really high.

Koratala Siva is known for his masala entertainers, which are backed by strong characters. So, in Devara, he’s expected to showcase a different side of Jr NTR and give fans a memorable experience. Before this film, he directed Ram Charan’s Acharya, which turned out to be a big disaster at the box office. Despite such a failure, Siva has reportedly received a lucrative sum for handling the direction.

While the exact amount is not known, if reports are to be believed, Koratala Siva has been given a whopping 30 crores salary to direct Devara. This is a huge amount, and if we compare this with a reported budget of 300 crores, it equals 10% of the total cost of the film.

Meanwhile, the film is hitting theatres next Friday in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from the Indian market, it is expected to set the cash registers ringing in the overseas market as well, with the advance booking trend going berserk. In North America (USA and Canada), the biggie will aim to challenge RRR, Salaar, and other magnum opuses.

