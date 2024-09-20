With high expectations, Mathu Vadalara 2 has been receiving positive reviews since its release, attracting significant attention at the box office. Despite a low-key promotional campaign, the movie has impressed the audience and has seen strong theatrical earnings with an opening day collection of Rs 5.2 crore worldwide. The positive word-of-mouth is helping the film continue its strong performance.

Interestingly, Netflix India has secured the digital streaming rights for Mathu Vadalara 2, which is expected to begin streaming in the second week of October 2024. The filmmakers made a significant profit by selling the rights to Netflix, and an official release date for the OTT platform is expected to be announced soon.

Story Overview

In Mathu Vadalara 2, we see the return of familiar characters from the first movie Babu (played by Sri Simha) and Yesu (played by Satya). In the sequel, the duo, who were formerly delivery agents, have now become part of a special “HE Team” led by Deepa (played by Rohini). Their lives take unexpected twists as they face new challenges, all presented with humor and action that keep the audience engaged. The movie is filled with surprises and exciting moments, making it an entertaining watch for fans of the first film.

The sequel stars Sri Simha Koduri in the lead role as Babu Mohan, with Satya as Yesu Dasu. The supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Faria Abdullah, Rohini, Ajay Raja Chembolu, Jhansi Srinivasa Reddy, and Gundu Sudarshan. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the film was produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) Pedamally and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the Clap Entertainment banner. Mythri Movie Makers are the film’s presenters, while Karthika Srinivas handles the editing, and Kaala Bhairava composes the music.

Box Office Performance

Mathu Vadalara 2 continues to do well at the box office. The film’s earnings have remained steady over the first week, driven by a mix of solid reviews and positive audience feedback. The comedy-drama is expected to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks as anticipation grows for its OTT release.

