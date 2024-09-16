Telugu crime comedy Mathu Vadalara 2 is running surprisingly well in India as well as overseas. In three days, the film has hit a total of 8.75 crore in India and 15.10 crore worldwide with 5 crore gross collection overseas.

Mathu Vadalara 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, September 15, the film has earned 3.5 crore at the box office, taking a jump of almost 62% jump from the opening day collection of 2.15 crore.

Mathu Vadalara 2 USA Box Office

The film has been performing well overseas as well, especially in the USA, with a three-day gross collection hitting a whopping $615K, as per trade reports.

Mathu Vadalara 2 Budget & Collection

The film already seems to be a profitable venture, considering the returns it is expected to give on the investments. The film has been mounted on a budget of 16 crore, and with a total of 8.75 crore collection in three days, it has already recovered 54% of the investments made on the film.

Very Close To Cross Aay

The film is very close to crossing the 17.42 crore worldwide collection of Aay, while it has already surpassed Ravi Teja’s last release Mr Bachchan that collected 14.67 crore at the box office.

A Hit After A Long?

Mathu Vadalara 2 is on the way to success, and it might bring a much-needed hit at the Tollywood box office, which has been struggling for a clean hit ever since Tillu Square, which was also a sequel.

About Mathu Vadalara Part 1

The part 1 was also directed by Ritesh Rana and starred Sri Simha Koduri. The official synopsis of the film says, “Babu, a delivery boy, quits his job due to low pay. Friend Yesu’s idea backfires, landing Babu in trouble. Story follows Babu’s struggle to overcome consequences of his actions.”

