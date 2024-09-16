Psychological mystery thriller Kishkindhaa Kaandam is all set to turn into a success at the box office in a day or two. The Malayalam film in four days has earned 4.4 crore in total in India. Meanwhile earning 4.15 crore overseas as well, it has hit 9.25 crore gross collection worldwide.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 4

On the fourth day, Sunday, September 15, the film hit 1.95 crore at the box office. This was a massive jump from the opening day. The psychological thriller opened on Thursday with only 45 lakh, which escalated to 65 lakh on Friday.

333% Jump From Opening Day

On the third day, the film took a huge leap, bringing 1.35 crore at the box office. Sunday, day 4, witnessed an almost 333% jump from the opening day, earning 1.95 crore at the box office.

Increased Shows In Kerala

Owing to the film’s growing demand and public response, shows have been added in Kerala despite having competition with Tovino Thomas’s latest release, Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Both films were released on September 12, and both are working well at the box office. The film brings the career best of Asif Ali at the box office, with 4.37 crore gross coming from Kerala itself!

About Kishkindha Kaandham

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the film has been rated 8.7 on IMDB. Starring Asif Ali in the lead, the official synopsis of the horror film says, “Strange events unfold in a monkey-inhabited village, prompting a newlywed pair and forest officials to embark on a mission to uncover the root cause of the peculiar disturbances.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Box Office Collection Day 4: Recovers 48% Of Its Budget, Axes Last Mollywood Hit Thalavan’s Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News