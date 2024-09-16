Ajayante Randam Moshanam has been climbing up the stairs to box office success, one day at a time, and after four days, the total collection for the Tovino Thomas film stands at 14.45 crore in India. Meanwhile, the film witnessed a good jump on Sunday, than its opening day on Thursday!

ARM Box Office Collection Day 4

On the fourth day, Sunday, September 15, Tovino Thomas’s film earned 4.6 crore at the box office. This was a good jump of almost 58% than its opening day on Thursday where the film opened at 2.9 crore!

The collection for Ajayanate Randam Moshanam interestingly stayed in the same range for the first two days and escalated on the third day sticking to the same range on Saturday and Sunday! The extended weekend total of the film stands at 14.45 crore.

Here is the daily breakdown of ARM for four days.

ARM Box Office Day 1: 2.9 crore

ARM Box Office Day 2: 2.95 crore

ARM Box Office Day 3: 4 crore

ARM Box Office Day 4: 4.6 crore

ARM Box Office Total: 14.45 crore



Ajayante Randam Moshanam Budget & Collection

The film has been made on a budget of 30 crore and after earning 14.45 crore, it has recovered 48% of its entire budget already, hinting at a possible hit at the Malayalam Box Office yet again after Thalavan‘s success.

ARM Worldwide Collection

At the worldwide box office, the Tovino Thomas film stands at 28.30 crore total with 11.25 crore overseas gross collection. Meanwhile, the film has surpassed the worldwide collection of Thalavan, the last hit from the Malayalam Cinema that earned 25.55 crore at the box office.

