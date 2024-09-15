Malayalam superstar Tovino Thomas earned a newfound stardom with his superhero film Minnal Murali, which had an impact on his film – 2018. However, the actor had tough luck at the box office this year with Nadikari, and Anweshippin Kandethum has finally struck a chord with the audience with his third release of 2024, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM).

ARM Box Office Collection Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, September 14, the action thriller witnessed a massive accelerated pace at the box office with 35.59% jump, earning a whopping 4 crore at the box office, compared to the 2.95 crore on Friday.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam VS Nadikari

While the Tovino Thomas film has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of the superstar’s last release Nadikari that was a disaster at the box office, in three days ARM stands 256% higher than Nadikari.

ARM Worldwide Box Office

The film has earned 21.35 crore worldwide with a 10 crore gross collection overseas, surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Tovino Thomas’s other release this year – Anweshippin Kandethum, which earned 15.92 crore worldwide. The Malayalam action thriller would next target the recent Malayalam hit Thalavan, which earned 25.55 crore worldwide. In fact the numbers might have been crossed as we talk!

About Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Helmed by Jithin Lal the action thriller has been rated 8.1 on IMDb. Starring Tovino Thomas in triple roles, the official synopsis of the film says, “Set in the Northern Kerala in 1900, 1950 and 1990, three generations of heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the land.”

