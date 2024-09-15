Hastar’s horror has turned real at the box office as Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad is creating waves at the box office with its re-release. The film is two days has recovered its budget and already earning profits. Meanwhile, the ticket sales are testifying that the film would solidify its position at the box office.

Tumbbad Re-Release Ticket Sales Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, September 14, the film grew like a monster, registering ticket sales of 87.87K on the second day, witnessing a jump of almost 95% from the 45K ticket sales on Friday. This is much higher than the newly released The Buckingham Murders’ ticket sales!

A Little Behind Stree 2

Surprisingly, the horror film by Rahi Anil Barve registered 87.87K ticket sales on September 14 with its re-release, which is only 18K less than the ticket sales registered by Stree 2 on the same day. Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy sold almost 106K tickets on September 14, 5th Saturday of its release.

Tumbbad Re-Release Ticket Sales

While the film has been gaining accolades with the re-release as well, it has registered a total ticket sale of 167K, including the pre-sales.

Here is a breakdown of the horror film’s ticket sales.

Tumbbad Pre-Sales: 34.19K

Tumbbad Day 1 Ticket Sales: 45K

Tumbbad Day 2 Ticket Sales: 87.87K

Tumbbad Total Ticket Sales: 167.06K

About Tumbbad

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film has been rated 8.2 on IMDB. Starring Sohum Shah in the lead, the official synopsis of the horror film says, “A mythological story about a goddess who created the entire universe. The plot revolves around the consequences when humans build a temple for her first-born.”

