Stree 2 Box Office Day 31 Ticket Sales: Destruction Selling 4,448 Tix/Hr, Snatches Kalki 2898 AD #1 Spot With 67% Higher Sales!

Horror Comedy Stree 2 has been performing so well that phenomenal is an understatement for the film’s box office performance. In 31 days, the film has earned almost 573 crore, with the 5th Saturday having a blast at the box office yet again!

Stree 2 Day 31 Ticket Sales

The ticket sales for the horror-comedy skyrocketed yet again on the 5th Saturday, September 14, selling a whopping 106.76K tickets! If you have a problem doing the math, this is approximately 4,448 sold tickets per hour, which is massive for a film that was released one month ago!

On the 5th Saturday, Stree 2 earned the spot for the second-biggest day 31 in Bollywood with an earning of almost 5.55 crore, missing claiming the top spot secured by Uri: The Surgical Strike with a collection of 5.66 crore on day 31 of its release.

Stree 2 Ticket Sales Better Than Kalki 2898 AD

On the 5th Saturday, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik performed 67% better than Kalki 2898 AD’s ticket sales on the 5th Saturday, which was ruling at the number 1 in the list of biggest ticket sales by Hindi films on the 5th Saturday.

Here are the number of tickets booked by Hindi films on the 5th Saturday in 2023 – 24 (Top 5).

1. Stree 2: 106.76K

2. Kalki 2898 AD: 63.62K

3. Jawan: 56.43K

4. Animal: 33.18K

5. Gadar 2: 30.6K



Stree 2 Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales of the horror comedy has hit 10.1 million, axing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which registered a total ticket sale of 9.91 million. It would next target Jawan’s ticket sales of 12.41 million.

Here is the complete breakdown of Stree 2’s ticket sales on BMS.

Pre Sales: 9.26 lakh

Week 1: 48.88 lakh

Week 2: 23.42 lakh

Week 3: 11.83 lakh

Week 4: 5.83 lakh

5th Friday: 80K (BOGO Offer)

5th Saturday: 106.76K

Total- 10.1 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: 177 Crore Higher Than Total Collection Of 105 Tamil + Telugu + Kannada + Malayalam + Hindi Films Of Aug 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News