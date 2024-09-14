Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe Stree 2 has been creating records ever since it has released on the night of August 14. With only a few shows, the film earned 9.40 crore, beating Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express’s paid previews of 6.75 crore. Currently, after 30 days, the film stands at 567.78 crore.

Stree 2 Box Office Record

The horror comedy has earned a very impressive milestone with its total collection. While it is the highest-grossing Indian film in the month of August and the most profitable Indian film of 2024, it has earned much higher than the cumulative collection of all the films released in the month of August 2024!

August 2024 Box Office – 105 Releases!

The month of August witnessed 105 releases in the Hindi and South Indian Cinema. These 105 films in, together, have brought a total collection of 954.07 crore at the Indian box office. These include 4 Hindi Films, 28 Tamil Films, 21 Malayalam Films, 38 Telugu Films and 15 Kannada Films.

August 2024 Box Office Sans Stree 2

Taking Stree 2 out of the 105 films, the remaining 104 films released in the month of August have collectively earned 389.89 crore at the box office. Stree 2 has earned 177.89 crore more than all the 104 films released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi in August 2024!

August 2024 Box Office Breakdown

The highest-grossing film in Tamil in August 2024 was Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan, with a collection of 46.15 crore. The highest-grossing Telugu film of August 2024 is Saripodhaa Sanivaaram with 56.50 crore collection. The highest-grossing Kannada film of August 2024 is Bheema, with 21.70 crore collection, and the highest-grossing Malayalam film of August 2024 is Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys with 22.95 crore box office collection.

Here is a breakdown of the August 2024 box office, along with the number of films in each language without Stree 2.

Kollywood: 116.40 crore | 28 films

Mollywood: 39.41 crore | 21 films

Tollywood: 123.34 crore | 38 films

Sandalwood: 41.74 crore | 15 films

Hindi: 69 crore | 3 films (without Stree 2)

Total: 389.89 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

