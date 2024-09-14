Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy Stree 2 is an unleashed beast at the box office that is creating destruction like never before. On the fifth Friday, day 30, the film hit a 10 million total ticket sales surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in the top 10 list of biggest ticket sales on BMS!

Stree 2 Ticket Sales Day 30

On the 30th day, Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik sold approximately 80K tickets in total. This is a far superior number for the ticket sales of biggies on the fifth Friday. The horror-comedy milked the maximum advantage of the BOGO offer, creating a huge gap between its top position and number 2!

On the fifth Friday, while Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy sequel became the top film, claiming the biggest ticket sales on BMS with 80K sold tickets, it surpassed Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, which was at number 1 with 35.3K sold tickets on the fifth Friday!

Here are the top 5 biggest ticket sales registered by Hindi films on their 5th Friday. Stree 2 climbed up to the top with the help of the Buy One Get One Offer!

1. Stree 2: 80K

2. Kalki 2898 AD: 35.37K

3. Jawan: 32.97K

4. Animal: 25.02K

5. Gadar 2: 19.65K

Stree 2 Total Ticket Sales

Meanwhile, the film has hit a 10 million total ticket sales on BMS, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal that registered a ticket sale of 9.91 million in its lifetime. Pushing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film at number 7, Shraddha Kapoor has occupied the sixth spot.

Here are the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films on BMS.

1. KGF: Chapter 2: 17.1 Million

2. Baahubali: The Conclusion: 16 Million

3. RRR: 13.4 Million

4. Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million

5. Jawan: 12.4 Million

6. Stree2: 10 Million

7. Animal: 9.91 Million

8. Gadar 2: 9.80 Million

9. Jailer: 9.21 Million

10. Leo: 7.30 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Eid 2026 Box Office Clash: ‘King’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Epic Battle With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War – 3 Reasons Why SRK Might Not Win This Fight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News