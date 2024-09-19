Gamechanger will have Ram Charan in a dual role, as a chief minister. Interestingly, the film unit is not sharing any updates about the film with the fans. However, Thaman is helping the fans by providing them with much-needed updates.

As the fans are not happy with the Gamechanger production house’s lack of timely updates on the film, music director Thaman is providing them. Shankar directed the film, which was produced by Dil Raju. The film has kept fans anxious due to the production house’s lack of timely updates.

Recently, Thaman offered some exciting news that should ease their anticipation. According to his latest tweets, updates about the film will start flowing next week. Additionally, Thaman confirmed that the film will be released on December 20th.

The team is also gearing up to launch the next audio single in the coming week, while Thaman plans to begin work on the background score starting October 1st and aim to finish it quickly. Other post-production activities are set to commence soon as well.

Gamechanger has a lot of actors who are playing crucial roles. The team is currently busy planning the release activities. Interestingly, the updates will begin very soon. The team is grandly promoting the film in the coming days, and based on the promotions, the film will have a positive buzz across the nation.

Let us hope the film unit will not change the release date again. Gamechanger has many crucial roles. Kiara Advani plays the heroine. SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth, and Anjali also appear in the film. The team is currently busy finalizing the schedule for promotions.

