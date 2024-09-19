Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 7: Earns 67.87% Profit After Recovering Entire Budget

Kishkindha Kaandam is one of the surprise performers of the year 2024 in Mollywood. The psychological mystery thriller has surpassed Nanakkuzhi at the box office and currently stands at a total of 11.75 crore in India. The film has earned 17.50 crore worldwide.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 7

On the seventh day, September 18, 1st Wednesday, the film earned 2.25 crore at the box office. Interestingly, the numbers have been sticking in the range of 2.2 – 2.5 crore since Monday.

On the first Monday, the film earned 2.5 crore; on Tuesday, it witnessed a slight jump, bringing 2.6 crore, and now, on Wednesday, it has yet again earned 2.25 crore! This is a significant upward trend for a film that opened at the box office at only 45 lakh!

Kishkindha Kaandam VS Ajayante Randam Moshanam

The two films clashed at the box office, and on the first Wednesday, day 7, they came very close to earning in the same range. While Kishkindha Kaandam earned 2.25 crore, Ajayante Randam Moshanam earned 2.5 crore at the box office!

Kishkindha Kaandam Budget & Collection

The film is on the way to deliver another hit at the Mollywood Box Office. Made on a budget of 5 – 7 crore, it has earned 11.75 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 4.75 crore and registering 67.86% return on Investment.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Surpassed Many Mollywood Films

The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Pavi Caretaker, Malayalee From India, Anweshippin Kandethum. It would next cross the lifetime collection of Malaikottai Vaaliban!

