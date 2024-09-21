The horror-comedy flick Stree 2 is in its sixth week of theatrical run but continues to add feathers to its cap. It has surpassed the collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan on National Cinema Day. Another milestone has now been achieved with 10 million+ ticket sales on BookMyShow. It is only the sixth Indian film to do so, with KGF Chapter 2 conquering the top throne. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

The Stree sequel was released on August 15, 2024, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday. Today marks the 38th day of its theatrical run, but the word-of-mouth is still strong enough to attract cine-goers to the ticket windows. In fact, it is performing better than the latest releases, The Buckingham Murders, Yudhra and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam.

Highest footfalls on BookMyShow

Only 5 Indian films have managed to cross the 10 million mark in footfalls on BookMyShow. Joining the coveted club is Stree 2 at the sixth spot with ticket sales a little over 10 million. On the second last spot is Jawan, which made whopping admits of 12.4 million on the online ticket-booking platform.