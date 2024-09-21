Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal starrer Yudhra minted impressive moolah yesterday, courtesy National Cinema Day. The film was released amid minimal expectations but has managed to leave everyone stunned with the response it received on the opening day. Compared with Siddhant’s last theatrical release, Phone Bhoot, his latest film has taken a much higher start. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report of day 1!

Excel Entertainment’s thriller has finally hit the big screens. It is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, promising to be an action-packed cinematic experience. Siddhant portrays the intense and revenge-driven Yudhra, while Malavika’s character Nikhat brings depth and emotion, adding a strong emotional anchor to the story. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film also features Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun.

On the one hand, Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 was enjoying massive footfalls at the Indian box office due to discounted ticket rates, while on the other hand, Yudhra managed to garner attention as it raked in a start of 4.52 crores in India. Yes, you read that right! The film has clocked a start of above 4.50 crores, which is really big considering negligible buzz.

With 4.52 crores, Yudhra has managed to register the biggest opening for Siddhant Chaturvedi, except for Gully Boy, where he played the supporting character. Also, when compared to his last theatrical release, Phone Bhoot, the film has amassed a 120.48% higher opening. For those who don’t know, Phone Bhoot opened at 2.05 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office (8 Days): Jumps By 36% On 2nd Friday; Gippy Grewal’s Film Is Already A Success With Returns Of 2.9 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News