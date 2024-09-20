Stars have really been in favor of Stree 2, which was released on Independence Day and has made the most of every festival since. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has witnessed a historic run so far. Box Office collections will boost again on National Cinema Day but will it be enough to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan & Ranbir Kapoor led Brahmashtra? Let’s find out.

Advance Booking trends for National Cinema Day

As informed earlier in the day, Stree 2 has scored fantastic pre-sales, with ticket prices going as low as Rs 99 on National Cinema Day today. On day 37, pre-sales added a whopping 2.79 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty. Around 2.45 lacs+ tickets were sold, which is humungous, given the horror-comedy film is in its sixth week.

Stree 2 vs Jawan Box Office on National Cinema Day

Interestingly, Jawan made the most of National Cinema Day, which also took place on the 37th day of its theatrical run. Shah Rukh Khan added box office collections of 4.80 crores. These numbers are easily achievable for Stree 2, which has almost earned half the amount via pre-sales. The spot bookings will play a major role, and the earnings will likely surpass the 5 crore mark.

It is also to be noted that Jawan had sold around 1 lakh tickets in advance booking for National Cinema Day. Stree 2 has surpassed that mark like a cakewalk.

Stree 2 vs Brahmastra on National Cinema Day

On the other hand, Brahmastra witnessed an unimaginable trend as 1 million+ tickets were sold on National Cinema Day, held on September 23, 2022. Box office collections of Ranbir Kapoor starrer jumped to a staggering 10.80 crores. That looks like an unbeatable mark for Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao‘s film, which is in the last leg of its theatrical run and has almost 590 crores in the kitty.

Only time will tell if Stree 2 manages to surprise us yet again. Fingers crossed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

