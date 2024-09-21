Who would have thought a Bollywood film made on a 60 crore budget would end up playing in the 800 crore club worldwide someday? We’re talking about Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led horror-comedy flick, Stree 2, which is unstoppable in theatres! National Cinema Day has majorly boosted collections on day 37. Below are all the details you need!
Box Office Collection India
On September 20, 2024, India celebrated National Cinema Day, and movie tickets were available at a price of only Rs 99. Many Hindi films, including Yudhra, Tumbbad re-release, and Khel Khel Mein, witnessed a rise in earnings. But Stree 2 dominated the box office with earnings of 5.20 crores.
After 37 days, Stree 2 now stands at 595.10 crores net, which is around 702.21 crores in gross earnings. The film will enjoy another jump because of the weekend, and is expected to enter the 600 crore club anytime soon. We wouldn’t be surprised if it unlocks the milestone today!
Trending
Worldwide Box Office Collection
Around 138.20 crores gross have been added to the kitty in 37 days. Combining the domestic and international total, the worldwide collections of Stree 2 come to 840.41 crores gross.
Only 10 crores away from 850 crore mark!
Fans are now eagerly waiting for Stree 2 to achieve the 850 crore mark in worldwide box office collections. It needs exactly 9.59 crores more. It is now to be seen whether Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer manages to achieve the feat within this weekend or will take a little longer than that!
Stree 2 is the eighth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Since it is in the last leg of its theatrical run, it will not be able to beat Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which earned 893.19 crores in its lifetime for the 7th spot.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.
Must Read: The GOAT Box Office (Singapore): Thalapathy Vijay’s Biggie Is The 5th Highest-Grossing Indian Film, Only 1.69 Crores Away From Beating #4 Leo!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News