Who would have thought a Bollywood film made on a 60 crore budget would end up playing in the 800 crore club worldwide someday? We’re talking about Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led horror-comedy flick, Stree 2, which is unstoppable in theatres! National Cinema Day has majorly boosted collections on day 37. Below are all the details you need!

Box Office Collection India

On September 20, 2024, India celebrated National Cinema Day, and movie tickets were available at a price of only Rs 99. Many Hindi films, including Yudhra, Tumbbad re-release, and Khel Khel Mein, witnessed a rise in earnings. But Stree 2 dominated the box office with earnings of 5.20 crores.

After 37 days, Stree 2 now stands at 595.10 crores net, which is around 702.21 crores in gross earnings. The film will enjoy another jump because of the weekend, and is expected to enter the 600 crore club anytime soon. We wouldn’t be surprised if it unlocks the milestone today!