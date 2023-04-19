Bollywood personality Sachin Pilgaonkar will be seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with his wife and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar and daughter Shriya.

During the conversation with the host, Sachin will be seen pulling his leg when Kapil recalls how they both were part of a singing reality show, ‘Star Ya Rockstar’, as contestants.

Kapil tells Sachin: “Have you ever thought that you will appear on the show of the contestant with whom you once competed?”

To this, Sachin replies: “Of course I never imagined. I never thought you would reach this level.”

Kapil also asks Sachin that does he need any new picture for passport or his earlier photograph from the movie ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’ still works.

The question leaves everyone in splits, as Sachin replies jokingly: “If I go to watch adult’s film, I still need to show my ID.”

Sachin (65) is known for films like ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’, ‘Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se’, among others. He was also part of TV shows such as ‘Tu Tu Main Main’, besides anchoring music shows like ‘Chalti Ka Naam Antakshari’, among others.

A few days back, rumours of The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air made headlines. While there was no official confirmation, reports didn’t divulge the details. Ever since the show made a comeback, it’s been in the news for different reasons. In the new season, fans missed Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh’s presence. A few days before the show returned with its new season last year, reports began to make buzz due to monetary reasons, which were later rubbished.

Finally reacting to the reports of The Kapil Sharma Show going off air, the comedian states that the dates are not yet finalised. For the unversed, earlier rumours suggested the makers will likely pull TKSS’ plug by June. “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far,” told Kapil Sharma to ETimes.

