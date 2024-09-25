If beast has a name right now, then let us call it Devara since the Jr NTR film is beasting like anything at the ticket window, ready to explode at the box office once it releases in the theaters after two days. The hype of Jr NTR’s massive fan following has surpassed all the parameters of crazy as the film aims for a total wipeout in the USA!

Devara USA Pre-Sales

In the USA, with two days remaining before the premiere, the Koratala Siva film has already earned $2.17 million with its advance sales for the premiere day. Meanwhile, it has touched $2.3 million in North America, promising a massive jump in the next 24 hours with the advance booking opening to its full potential!

The action film helmed by Koratala Siva also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and others. While the trailer of the film has been loved by the audiences in Telugu, even the Hindi trailer has dominated the trends, and it looks like Jr NTR might witness a new stardom with the release!

Devara Pre Sales VS RRR Pre Sales

At the ticket window in the US, Devara has currently registered a gross collection of $2.17 million in the USA and is only an inch away from surpassing RRR’s advance sales of $2.6 million for the premiere day in the USA. While the film has also surpassed Salaar’s total advance sales for the premiere day, it would next target Kalki 2898 AD’s pre-sales for the premiere.

Devara Ticket Sales

The hysteria for Jr NTR’s film has reached the maximum level with almost 70K ticket sales already, and it might surpass RRR’s 89K ticket sales in advance of the premiere day. All eyes on the beast, who is beasting like a beauty!

