After waiting so long, fans will finally celebrate their Jr NTR on the big screen. Devara is hitting theatres tomorrow, and it’s crystal clear that it is going to clock the biggest-ever opening for the Tollywood superstar by a big margin among his solo releases. As expected, the response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is outstanding, and these two states alone are going to bring in some crazy numbers at the Indian box office on day 1. Keep reading to know how the biggie is faring in advance booking!

Tremendous buzz

The duo of Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva, which delivered a success like Janatha Garage, is making a comeback after 8 years, so the excitement among fans is sky-high. Also, after RRR’s towering success, the Tollywood superstar is on a different level in terms of popularity. These couple of factors have helped the film gain massive buzz in the pre-release phase.

Devara day 1 advance booking update

Devara is creating ripples with its terrific pre-sales. Yesterday, it surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time to register the second-highest advance booking for day 1 in 2024. Now, as per the latest update (as of 9:30 am IST), the film has sold tickets worth 40.10 crores gross for day 1 at the box office (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of 14.47+ lakh tickets across the country. It’s a huge response and a testimony of Jr NTR’s crazy appeal among the masses.

With 1 day still to go, Devara is expected to comfortably go past 45 crores gross, and there’s an outside chance of hitting the 50 crore mark. However, it seems that the film will just miss the chance of registering the highest-ever opening day pre-sales of 2024 at the Indian box office by surpassing Kalki 2898 AD. For the unversed, the Prabhas starrer had sold tickets worth 55.30 crores gross for day 1.

Best-performing states & cities

Devara is enjoying a bumper response in Telangana, and it’s the best-performing state at the Indian box office. For day 1, it has amassed 17.85 crores gross through advance booking. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 14.58 crores gross. Among cities, Hyderabad is at the top by a big margin. It has amassed around 14.35 crores gross through opening day pre-sales, followed by Bengaluru’s 4.90 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

