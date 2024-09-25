Jr NTR’s Devara is unleashing a hysteria at the box office in India with its ticket sales. The advance booking for the film commenced on September 24 and in three days it is already nearing the 1 million mark with its ticket sales. Devara would be the 8th Indian film to achieve the 1+ million ticket sales in advance.

Devara Ticket Sales – 1 Million Club

Apart from Devara, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo & The GOAT, Rajinikanth‘s Jailer, and Prabhas’s Salaar & Kalki 2898 AD, are the eight Indian films that are a part of the prestigious 1 million club ticket sales in advance!

Jr NTR’s Rise & Rage

The RRR superstar is justifying the stardom achieved by RRR with 980K sold tickets in three days. On the third day since the advance booking commenced, the film registered a ticket sale of a massive 390K in 24 hours.

On the third day of the advance booking, Devara sold 16,250 tickets per hour. Meanwhile, the film peaked during the daytime, selling as many as 21K tickets per hour as well! Meanwhile, it has surpassed Salaar’s ticket sales in the USA with its advance booking.

The hype for the film is being witnessed at the ticket window, and it is expected that the film might take the 100 crore route at the box office, bringing another 100 crore opener. Meanwhile, the film is eyeing a $3M+ opening in North America as well.

Jr NTR is returning to the silver screen, 2 years after RRR, and his stardom has achieved an unimaginable height during this course of time! Waiting to see Devara thrash records once it arrives in the theaters on September 27.

