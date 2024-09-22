The Greatest Of All Time is doing a decent job with its Hindi dubbed version, as despite zero promotion on the ground level, it has contributed a considerable chunk of business. The film is working only due to the presence of Thalapathy Vijay, which once again reinstates that there’s a good market for Vijay in the Hindi belt if the makers make some efforts to create buzz around films starring the Kollywood superstar. Now, in the latest development, the magnum opus has crossed the Hindi collection of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Keep reading for the detailed box office report!

Just like Leo, The GOAT missed the release in the national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis) due to a four-week OTT window. This has affected the film, as a considerable chunk of the collection has been lost. Still, a decent score has come on board, and that has helped it become one of the top scorers in Hindi from the Tamil film industry.

After the opening week, The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi) slowed down a bit at the Indian box office, but it has managed to hang in there, with National Cinema Day giving some sort of boost. Overall, the biggie earned 17.62 crores net in 17 days. With this, it has surpassed the collection of Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Hindi), which earned 17.39 crores in the lifetime run.

By crossing Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Hindi), The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi) has now become the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film in Hindi. From here, it’ll cover some distance until Jr NTR’s Devara arrives on September 27. So, it will wrap up its run in the same position as the lifetime of Robot (Hindi) won’t be surpassed. For those who don’t know, Robot had earned 24 crores with its Hindi dubbed version.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Jumps By Almost 28%, Needs Just 3.67 Crores To Recover Its Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News