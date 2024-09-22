Borrowing a page from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat, Matt Walsh’s Political mockumentary deriding the DEI initiative continued to perform well at the box office in its second weekend of release. According to Deadline, Am I Racist is the seventh highest-grossing film at the domestic box office this weekend.

Conservative internet personality Matt Walsh’s satire Am I Racist grossed $4.5 million in its domestic box office debut over the September 13-15 weekend. According to Hollywood Reporter, it is the highest opening for a political documentary in twenty years.

The moviegoers largely consisted of a conservative crowd who came out in droves to watch the scathing report on the DEI movement. It appears audiences love the political documentary, which remained in the top 10 in its second weekend.