Borrowing a page from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat, Matt Walsh’s Political mockumentary deriding the DEI initiative continued to perform well at the box office in its second weekend of release. According to Deadline, Am I Racist is the seventh highest-grossing film at the domestic box office this weekend.
Conservative internet personality Matt Walsh’s satire Am I Racist grossed $4.5 million in its domestic box office debut over the September 13-15 weekend. According to Hollywood Reporter, it is the highest opening for a political documentary in twenty years.
The moviegoers largely consisted of a conservative crowd who came out in droves to watch the scathing report on the DEI movement. It appears audiences love the political documentary, which remained in the top 10 in its second weekend.
Am I Racist raked in $2.6 million in the second weekend for a domestic cume of $9.1 million. The film is only $900K short of reaching a minor box office milestone.
Am I Racist ranked no seven at the domestic box office chart above Reagan and Alien Romulus, with $1.9 million and $1.2 million gross in their fourth and sixth weekend.
The first theatrical release of studio Daily Wire Am I Racist initially didn’t garner sufficient reviews to warrant a Rotten Tomatoes critics score. However, over the weekend, a 10th critic review landed the film with an 80% rating. A review from FilmWeek (KPCC – NPR Los Angeles) said, “You’re not getting anywhere on the subject, but it’s funny… But is he making his point? I think he’s too divisive a figure to be persuasive.”
Meanwhile, it boasts a 99 per cent audience score and A CinemaScore.
