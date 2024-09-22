Navra Maza Navsacha 2, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Swapnil Joshi in key roles, is on its way to becoming a big success. After taking a thunderous start on National Cinema Day, the film witnessed a big jump yesterday. The numbers are so favorable that the total budget of the film is expected to be covered by tomorrow. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Released on September 20, the sequel to Navra Maza Navsacha opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, it hasn’t impacted the film so far, as the collection graph has shown an upward trend. The main thing that’s working in favor is the nostalgia factor, along with the return of veteran actors like Ashok Saraf, Nirmiti Sawant, and Vaibhav Mangle.

On Friday, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 did a business of 1.90 crores, registering the third biggest opening for a Marathi film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era, after Ved and Dharmaveer. As the film was released on National Cinema Day, it felt that the comedy entertainer would see a big dip yesterday, but that hasn’t happened at all. In fact, a solid jump was seen.

It is learned that Navra Maza Navsacha 2 amassed 2.43 crores on day 2, a significant jump of 27.89% from day 1’s 1.90 crores. So, after two days, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 4.33 crores, with almost all the collection coming from Maharashtra alone.

While the exact number is not known, Navra Maza Navsacha 2’s budget is said to be around 8 crores. So, if we compare this to the cost, the film needs just 3.67 crores more to complete the recovery. This distance will be covered by tomorrow thus the film is heading towards the hit tag at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

