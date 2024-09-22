Despite scoring a better CinemaScore than the new entry Never Let Go, Demi Moore’s gory body horror failed to crack the top five films at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. The Substance, which won the Cannes Award for Best Screenplay, earned less than Halle Berry’s horror flick Never Let Go, which also made its debut on September 20, 2024.

Mubi’s Demi Moore’s body-swapping horror received a solid B CinemaScore from moviegoers on Opening Day. Meanwhile, Halle Berry’s film received a C+ grade, indicating audiences liked Substance better than Never Let Go.

Despite the higher CinemaScore, The Substance earned less than Never Let Go at the domestic box office during the opening weekend. After a $1.3 million first day, Demi Moore’s critically acclaimed film grossed less than $3 million on opening weekend. The film failed to crack the Top 5, landing sixth spot below Deadpool and Wolverine, which took in $3.8 million.

Meanwhile, Never Let Go also had a subdued opening weekend, raking in $4.7 million. Despite the modest start, the film ranks No. 4 on the domestic box office chart.

Meanwhile, a new entry, Transformer’s One, soared to the top with a $26.3 million opening. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice fell to the second spot in its third weekend after earning $25 million. In its second weekend of release, Speak No Evil held strong in the third spot, with over $5 million. Here’s where The Substance ranked at the domestic box office chart this weekend (via Deadline)

Transformers One- $26.3 Million

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $25 Million

Speak No Evil – $5.8 Million

Never Let Go – $4.7M

Deadpool & Wolverine- $3.8 Million

The Substance – $3 Million

