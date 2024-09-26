Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi has been an entertainment and successful offering from the Kannada film industry. The romantic comedy has garnered a lot of praise for its endearing storyline and the performances of the lead star cast. The film’s box office performance has also been decent, but it still struggles to reach the 20 crore mark.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office Day 42

On its 42nd day, the movie’s collection remained the same as the 41st day. The Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer earned 0.03 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 18.17 crore.

Will Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Reach The 20 Crore Mark?

It seems difficult that the movie will reach the 20 crore mark. Only a drastic upward graph in the collections will make that happen. The film’s collection has instead gone down with its day-wise collection. Between its 40th to 42nd day, the movie’s day-wise collections have gone below 0.10 crore. Hence, it seems challenging that the film will achieve the target after coming so close to it.

About The Movie

Apart from Ganesh and Malvika Nair, the movie also stars Saranya Shetty, Ramakrishna, and Srinivasa Murthy in pivotal roles. Srinivas Raju directed the film, which was written by AV Shiva Sai. Arjun Janya composed the music. Some of the chartbuster songs, like ‘Chinamma’, ‘Dvapara’, and ‘Hey Gagana,’ are said to be the highlight of the movie. The plot of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is said to revolve around a love story between two individuals from different sections of society. Krishnam (Ganesh) who is the son of a billionaire, falls in love with an orphan girl Pranaya (Malvika Nair). The movie was supposed to be released in July this year but witnessed an Independence Day release at the Kannada box office instead.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 12: With Massive 277.86% Profit Surpasses Horror-Comedy Munjya – 8th Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News