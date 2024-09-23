Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi was inevitably one of the most successful and entertaining offerings from the Kannada film industry this year. The Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer has emerged as a commercial success thanks to positive word of mouth. Let us look at its box office collection on its 39th day.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office Collection Day 39

On its 39th day, the film’s India net box office collection comes to 18.08 crore. The movie might be a success, but it has missed the 20 crore mark after coming so close to it. It will be interesting to see whether the film will still achieve this target in the coming days.

About The Film

In addition to Ganesh and Malvika Nair, the film also stars Saranya Shetty, Ramakrishna, and Srinivasa Murthy in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Srinivas Raju. The story of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi revolves around a wealthy tycoon’s son Krishnam (Ganesh), who falls in love with an orphan girl Pranaya (Malvika Nair). Krishnam pretends to be her valet to win her love. The film is about how the couple eventually form an endearing bond despite hailing from a separate socio-economic status. It has been written by AV Shiva Sai, and the music was composed by Arjun Janya. Some songs like ‘Dwapara’ and ‘Chinamma’ have already become chartbusters. The film was earlier supposed to witness a July release but for some unknown reasons, the release date got postponed to August 15, 2024.

The movie faced tough competition from Duniya Vijay’s Kannada film Bheema. The actioner dethroned Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi to earn around 23 crore. Well, let us hope that the Ganesh starrer also witnesses an upward graph and reaches the 20 crore target soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

