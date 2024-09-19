The Kannada film industry also stays caught up in enticing the masses with some good content. The Srinivas Raju directorial Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is a prime example of this. The Kannada rom-com saw an Independence Day release with an opening of just 10 lakhs. However, due to positive word of mouth, the collections steadily grew. Let us look at the Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer collection on its 35th day.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office Day 35

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi‘s net collection in India on its 35th day was 17.72 crore. The gross collections came around 20.90 crore. The movie did not have an overseas release. However, it is yet to cross the 20 crore mark with its total India net collections.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Faced A Tough Competition From Bheema

The film also faced stiff competition from the Kannada film Bheema starring Duniya Vijay which was released on August 9. Hailing from a massy action genre, Bheema emerged triumphant over Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi and earned around 23 crore. However, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi might also manage to reach the 20 crore target if the collections witness an upward graph.

About Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi

In addition to Ganesh and Malvika Nair, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi also stars Saranya Shetty, Ramakrishna, and Srinivasa Murthy in the lead roles. It has been written by AV Shiva Sai and the music has been composed by Arjun Janya. Some of the songs like ‘Dwapara’ and ‘Chinamma’ have already become chartbusters. The plot of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi revolves around a wealthy tycoon’s son Krishnam (Ganesh), who falls in love with an orphan girl Pranaya (Malvika Nair). He pretends to be her valet to win her love. The movie is about how the couple eventually form an endearing bond despite hailing from a separate socio-economic status. Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi was earlier supposed to witness a July release but for some unknown reasons, the release date got postponed to August 15, 2024.

