Bheema Box Office Collection Day 7: Duniya Vijay’s Film Reigns Supreme In Sandalwood, Outshines New Release Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi!

Bheema didn’t generate much buzz before its release. Apart from Duniya Vijay, there were no well-known actors in the film. While Charan Raj’s music became a hit, the film received mixed reviews from critics. However, the film is doing fabulous at the box office. Keep reading to learn more!

Seeing a jump due to Independence Day, Bheema made a 1.38 crore box office collection yesterday (August 15). This is an initial estimate, and the figure is likely to rise. The movie grossed 12.3 crore in its first three days (the first weekend). Later, it made 3.8 crore on the weekdays.

After adding the seventh-day collection, Bheema has a net India total of 17.38 crore. The film’s gross revenue is 20.5 crore. The momentum is likely to continue, allowing Bheema to earn between 23 and 25 crore gross by the end of this weekend.

Bheema Overtakes New Releases

Golden Star Ganesh’s films ‘Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi’ and ‘Gauri’ were released yesterday (August 15). Bheema has surpassed the box office collections of both new releases. Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi collected 1.25 crore on Day 1, while Gauri’s collections are even lower.

With three more days of holiday left, Bheema’s collections are expected to surge as more footfall is expected in theatres. The film is expected to earn at least another 3 crore over the next three days.

Bheema Revives Sandalwood

Duniya Vijay’s action film has been a surprise hit in Sandalwood. No matter the film genre, it did not make a splash at the box office. Just when it appeared that the Kannada film industry had come to an end, Bheema brought people back to the theatres.

Duniya Vijay’s second directorial venture, Bheema, is an out-and-out mass film with a strong sense of reality. The actor declared war on the drug mafia in Bengaluru, and his film addresses this issue.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Sandalwood films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Double iSmart Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Pothineni’s & Sanjay Dutt’s Sequel Earns 40% Less Than iSmart Shankar, Still Enters Top 5 Telugu Openers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News