Chiyaan Vikram’s much-anticipated historical drama, Thangalaan, has opened to decent reviews and positive word-of-mouth worldwide. Capitalizing on the Independence Day holiday, the film has made a strong opening at the box office.

The period drama, released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, minted a gross of 17 crore on its fit day. While the number is impressive, the holiday factor cannot be ignored. Had the film been released on a regular day, the collections would have been considered exceptional.

Region-wise, the film dominated Tamil Nadu with a gross of 12.25 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed 2.25 crore, while Kerala and Karnataka added 1.15 crore and 1.25 crore, respectively. Globally, Thangalaan raked in a total of 26.44 crore on its opening day.

Thangalaan has surpassed the previous record set by Dhanush’s Raayan, grossing 23.40 crore. The movie now holds the title of 2nd Biggest Opener (Worldwide) In Tamil Films of 2024, after Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Top 3 Kollywood Openers Of 2024 (Worldwide)

Indian 2- 56.25 crore gross Thangalaan- 26.44 crore gross Raayan- 23.40 crore gross

While the initial numbers are promising, the true test for Thangalaan will be its performance over the weekend. Due to the holiday effect, a significant drop in collections is expected today. The film’s ability to recover and grow over the subsequent days will determine its final box office standing.

Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan is a gripping tale set against the backdrop of the British era. The film revolves around the discovery of the Kolar Gold Fields and the subsequent exploitation of the natives. Vikram’s powerful performance has been widely appreciated, adding to the film’s appeal.

Chiyaan Vikram has an exciting lineup of films ahead, including Veera Dheera Sooran. His much-awaited collaboration with Gautham Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram, is also eagerly awaited by fans.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

