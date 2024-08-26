Amidst massive biggies in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, a small Kannada film is making its presence felt every single day growing a little further at the box office. Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, that was released on August 15, opened with just 10 lakh net collection in India on day 1.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office Collection Day 11

On the eleventh day, the film took a very good jump of almost 69% from the previous day and collected 1.95 crore at the box office on the second Sunday. On the second Saturday, the rom-com earned 1.15 crore.

The romantic comedy showed its first major growth on the first Sunday itself when it roared to a massive 2.40 crore collection, showcasing its potential, and ever since, it has not been looking back, maintaining its pace in the week as well despite the clashes.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi VS Bheema

If all goes well, the film by Srinivas Raju might challenge Bheema‘s 23.83 crore worldwide. Currently, KPS stands at 13.97 crore worldwide and 12.33 crore in India. It has already earned 58.77% of Bheema’s worldwide total, and a few more crores might just turn the game.

Massive 1850% Jump

Currently, Ganesh’s film is at number 3 in the highest-grossing Kannada films of the year 2024, with Bheema at number 1 followed by Yuva. While it took a massive jump of 1850% than the opening day on the 11th day, with earning 1.95 crore than a meager 0.10 crore collection on day 1, the film charges at number 1 spot.

Check out the collections of the top 3 Kannada grossers of this year.

1. Bheema: 20.20 crore

2. Yuva: 12.70 crore

3. Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi: 12.33 crore

About Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi

Rated 8.4 on IMDb, the comedy film is directed by Srinivas Raju. The film stars Ganesh and Malavika Nair, and the official synopsis says, “A wealthy tycoon’s son becomes a valet to win the heart of a girl from a humble background. Determined to marry her, he faces challenges in gaining approval from her parents.”

