Vaazha Box Office Collection Day 11: Dominates Mollywood With 208% ROI; Surpasses 24 Crore Mark Worldwide

Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys continues to be a box office sensation, captivating audiences across Kerala. The film’s remarkable success has led to extended screenings in multiple theaters, underscoring its immense popularity. Keep reading to know more!

Vaazha is directed by Anand Menon and produced by Imagin Cinemas and WBTS Productions. The film stars Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan, Rajeswari in key roles.

In its 1st week (8 days), the film earned a commendable 10.85 crore. The 2nd week started off on a promising note, with 80 lakhs collected on the 2nd Friday. The film’s momentum continued to build, with a significant jump of 87.50% on the 2nd Saturday, bringing in 1.5 crore. Sunday saw an even more substantial increase, with early estimates suggesting a collection of 2.25 crore. This brings Vaazha’s 11-day total to a remarkable 15.40 crore.

The 2nd weekend was particularly impressive, with the film collecting 4.55 crore. This strong performance further solidifies Vaazha’s position as one of the most profitable films of the year.

Vaazha’s Worldwide Box Office Collection After 11 Days

The film has earned 5.9 crores from overseas markets so far. Combining this with the India gross of 18.17 crores, Vaazha’s worldwide total now stands at 24.07 crores.

Vaazha – A Super Hit Film

Produced on a budget of 5 crores, the film has already generated a profit of 10.40 crores, yielding an impressive 208% ROI. The massive success of Vaazha has led the creators to announce a sequel, further solidifying the film’s legacy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

